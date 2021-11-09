  Tuesday Nov, 09 2021 06:55:58 PM

SoCot town gets P100.3-M worth road project

Economic News • 08:00 AM Tue Nov 9, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY - The World Bank and the government are to jointly construct a P100.3 million worth concrete farm-to-market road connecting two barangays in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

The five-kilometer road project that would cut through rugged hinterlands shall link Barangays Lampitak and Albagan in Tampakan, ancestral homeland of the indigenous Blaan people, also home to Ilonggo settlers.

Local officials said Sunday the project involves the World Bank, the Department of Agriculture and the local government unit of Tampakan.

Tampakan Mayor Leonard Escobillo said a concrete road connecting Barangays Lampitak and Abalgan will boost the agricultural productivity of residents in both areas.

The local government unit of Tampakan was instrumental in facilitating the feasibility study of the WB-assisted road project, according to Escobillo. 

He said the WB and the agriculture department had issued a “no objection letter” to the road project, an indication that its construction shall soon commence. 

