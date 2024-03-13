  Wednesday Mar, 13 2024 07:47:55 PM

Socoteco 1 explains Tuesday's unscheduled power interruption

Local News • 08:30 AM Wed Mar 13, 2024
Socoteco statement

KORONADAL CITY - The substation breaker of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) tripped due to system overload, which caused the UNSCHEDULED Power Interruption affecting the entire coverage area of SOCOTECO I yesterday, March 12, 2024, from 12:53 PM to 1:10 PM and from 2:33 PM to 3:08 PM.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during the power interruption," the Socotecoo 1 said in a statement.

