Socoteco skeds power service interruption for Bangsa, SoCot

Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday

Time 8:30AM-4:30PM (8hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 92

Portion of Banga covering the following: Crossing 2 Banga, Sitio Hinigaran, B/ Reyes, Sitio Highway and Katilingban of B/ Rizal-3 and Brgy. Punong Grande, Ckt. 20 Metros going Pedregosa Ricemill, Brgy. Cabudian, Brgy. Rizal-3, Brgy Reyes,

Reason/s:replacement/correction of poles, massive line clearing

and other preventive maintenance activities

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.