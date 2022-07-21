Socoteco skeds power service interruption for Bangsa, SoCot
Socoteco 1 advisory
Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday
Time 8:30AM-4:30PM (8hrs.)
Area/s affected:
FEEDER 92
Portion of Banga covering the following: Crossing 2 Banga, Sitio Hinigaran, B/ Reyes, Sitio Highway and Katilingban of B/ Rizal-3 and Brgy. Punong Grande, Ckt. 20 Metros going Pedregosa Ricemill, Brgy. Cabudian, Brgy. Rizal-3, Brgy Reyes,
Reason/s:replacement/correction of poles, massive line clearing
and other preventive maintenance activities
*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.