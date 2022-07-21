  Thursday Jul, 21 2022 08:52:37 PM

Socoteco skeds power service interruption for Bangsa, SoCot

Socoteco 1 advisory

Scheduled power interruption on July 23, 2022, Saturday

Time 8:30AM-4:30PM (8hrs.)

Area/s affected:

FEEDER 92

Portion of Banga covering the following: Crossing 2 Banga, Sitio Hinigaran, B/ Reyes, Sitio Highway and Katilingban of B/ Rizal-3 and Brgy. Punong Grande, Ckt. 20 Metros going Pedregosa Ricemill, Brgy. Cabudian, Brgy. Rizal-3, Brgy Reyes,

Reason/s:replacement/correction of poles, massive line clearing

and other preventive maintenance activities

*Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.

