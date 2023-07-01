Solon files bill to combat obesity, malnutrition among learners

COTABATO CITY – A member of the Bangsamoro legislative body has proposed a bill seeking to prohibit the sale and distribution of unhealthy food within public and private schools across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“This is to address the growing concerns of obesity and malnutrition among students,” Engr. Bai Intan Adil-Ampatuan, a member of the region’s Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) parliament said Friday.

Ampatuan filed Thursday BTA Parliament Bill 187, which seeks to promote a healthier diet among school-age children and curb the rapid increase of obesity, which often leads to oral, cardiovascular and other related health problems.

Once it becomes a law, Ampatuan said the sale and distribution of unhealthy food within school premises will be prohibited to "create an environment that encourages healthier food choices."

All schools across the region, especially public schools, would also be mandated to disallow the promotion and advertisement for any unhealthy food within their sites, she added.

On the other hand, schools are also required to ensure the availability of healthy and nutritious food options for students. (PNA)