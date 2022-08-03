Solon wants parking space prerequisite to buy cars

MANILA – A lawmaker wants to require motor vehicle buyers in metropolitan areas to have their own garage or parking space as a prerequisite for the purchase to reduce traffic congestion and ensure uncluttered pathways.

Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco filed House Bill 31, otherwise known as the proposed No Garage, No Registration Act, which would also require the Land Transportation Office to verify the document submitted by the registrant or purchaser attesting to the existence of an adequate parking facility for the vehicle.

Velasco cited studies showing that the number of privately-owned cars on the road has exponentially multiplied while the road networks, particularly in the metropolitan areas, did not grow as much.

"Ownership of private cars grew as a result of a combination of fast economic growth, rising incomes, low down payments, and cheap auto loans. Hence, private cars are easy to own and cheap to use," Velasco said.

He said traffic congestion is worsened by car owners who routinely use public roads as parking spaces.

"When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing," he said.

Under Velasco's proposal, car buyers in metropolitan areas shall be required to execute an affidavit, which shall be acknowledged before a notary public, attesting to the availability of a permanent parking space or facility or that a parking space or facility has been leased or procured for the motor vehicle.

The affidavit executed by the prospective buyer of motor vehicles shall be presented to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as a prerequisite for registration. (PNA)