Successful military operation thwarts simultaneous Daulah Islamiyah's holiday terrorist plot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – In a swift and highly successful military operation on December 1, 2023, the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division of the Philippine Army, in collaboration with Joint Task Force Central, effectively thwarted a planned terrorist attack by the Daulah Islamiyah – Philippines group. The operation, executed by units under the 6ID/JTF-Central, and led by division commander Major General Alex S. Rillera, resulted in the neutralization of high-ranking leaders and members of the extremist group.

Among those neutralized was Abdulrah Sapal, also known as Bro Sapal, the group's alleged new overall Amir of DI-Philippines. The second-in-command, Nasser Guinaid Saptullah, also known as Nasser, who had replaced alias Abu Turaifie as the leader of DI-TG, was also killed, alongside nine of their followers.

The military's preemptive action was crucial in disrupting the group's plans to unleash violence in crowded areas during this holiday season.

Rillera underscored the urgency of the operation, stating, "Under Sapal's leadership, Daulah Islamiyah intended to train their followers how to make improvised explosive devices, planning to sow violence in populated areas as we celebrate the holiday season. Our soldiers promptly conducted the operation to eliminate any threats to our security."

Before the ground assault, the military conducted a closed air support operation, deploying attack helicopters that released high-precision rockets, precisely proportional to the target enemy forces based on intelligence reports.

This decisive action effectively neutralized the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and anti-personnel mines they had assembled, leading to the demise and dismemberment of their bodies.

During a visit to the incident site, the barangay captain of Mother Tuayan expressed sorrow upon witnessing the recovery of a solar panel stolen by Daulah-Islamiyah in Sitio Bagurot in the same municipality.

"Our solar panels went missing in the barangay because they were stolen by Daulah Islamiyah, individuals who seem to have no purpose in life other than to commit evil," stated the barangay captain.

With the elimination of the terrorist threat, the residents displaced by Daulah Islamiyah can now safely return to their agricultural activities in the area.

In light of these developments,Rillera continues to urge the remaining members of Daulah Islamiyah to surrender to the government.

"While we prefer a resolution without loss of life if such violence persists, we will not hesitate to neutralize these terrorists. Our armed forces are ready to defend our countrymen, protect our citizens, and ensure the safety of innocent civilians," he said.

“The success of the operation reflects the unwavering commitment of various units under Kampilan troopers to safeguard the people of Central and South-Central Mindanao against terrorist threats, ensuring the safety and security of its citizens during the holiday season and beyond," Rillera said.