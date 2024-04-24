Sultan Kudarat to host Miss Universe Philippines national costume competition
Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu FB page
The NATIONAL COSTUME COMPETITION of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 will be happening in the majestic land of Sultan Kudarat! Get ready for that and more-- tours, a parade, and charity events on our first visit to Mindanao!
"We'd like to thank the local government of Sultan Kudarat for this landmark visit. Sultan Kudarat, Tayo ang Turismo!," Miss Universe Philippines organizer said.