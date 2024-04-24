  Wednesday Apr, 24 2024 06:44:14 PM

Sultan Kudarat to host Miss Universe Philippines national costume competition

TOURISM • 15:15 PM Wed Apr 24, 2024
58
By: 
Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu FB page

The NATIONAL COSTUME COMPETITION of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 will be happening in the majestic land of Sultan Kudarat! Get ready for that and more-- tours, a parade, and charity events on our first visit to Mindanao!

"We'd like to thank the local government of Sultan Kudarat for this landmark visit. Sultan Kudarat, Tayo ang Turismo!," Miss Universe Philippines organizer said.

May be an image of 2 people and text that says 'ス双ス MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES ក្កេសសាសន្នរ់ RIAN PALANS UASSAE PARIEL IEAK NG AJAMEBS SA MGA ILONGGO KAG KARAY A SA ISULAN, SULTAN KUDARAT, MANUG-ABOT NA ANG ILONGGA QUEEN TA, ALEXIE BROOKS MISS UNIVERSE ILOILO CITY PARA SA ILA ACTIVITIES DIRA FROM APRIL 24 29, 2024. SALAMAT SA INYO SUPORTA KAG PAGPALANGGA! #ABANSEILONGGO'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DENR-12, partners kick off tree planting efforts in Sarangani tree park

KIAMBA, Sarangani Province – A total of 300 native tree seedlings were planted on Monday, April 22, by the DENR Community Environment and Natural...

Army gets 5-hectare land for new Basilan camp

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government on Tuesday donated to the Philippine Army a five-hectare land for a camp as part of its security and...

Sultan Kudarat to host Miss Universe Philippines national costume competition

The NATIONAL COSTUME COMPETITION of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 will be happening in the majestic land of Sultan Kudarat! Get ready for that and...

Look! Miss Universe Philippines candidates arrive in Sultan Kudarat

 

Former Sen. Rene Saguisag dies

MANILA — Former Sen. Rene Saguisag, a human rights lawyer and defender, has died Wednesday morning, his lawyer son, Rebo Saguisag, announced on...