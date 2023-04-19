Suspect in murder of wife, maltreatment of kids jailed

COTABATO CITY --- The police clamped down on Tuesday night a former barangay chairman wanted for violation of the Republic Act 9262 and parricide for having killed his wife last year.

RA 9262 is also known as the Violence Against Women and Children’s Act.

The 52-year-old Eddie Tayao Tiwado peacefully yielded to combined personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 while in the residence in Barangay Nagpan in Malungon of the former mayor of the municipality, Reynaldo Constantino, who helped convince him to surrender and face his cases that are pending in courts.

Tiwado was former chairman of Barangay Mainit in Malungon town in Sarangani province.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters Wednesday Tiwado is now locked in a detention facility of the Malungon Municipal Police Station.

Tiwado was charged with parricide by relatives of his slain wife at the Regional Trial Court Branch 48 in Alabel, Sarangani.

The warrant for his arrest from RTC Branch 48 was signed by Judge Bill Lugo Ybarley, dated January 7, 2022.

Tiwado is also facing two separate VAWC cases in RTC Branch 50, also in Alabel, for maltreatment of his wife and children, filed against him before he was charged with parricide.

Two judges in RTC Branch 50, Catherine Velasco-Supeda and Paolo Aquino, signed the separate warrants for his arrest for two counts of VAWC.