TD "Kabayan" near Davao region

MINDANAO WEATHER FORECAST 

ISSUED AT: 5:00 AM 17 December 2023

VALID UNTIL: 5:00 AM Tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "KABAYAN" was estimated based on all available data 535 km East of Davao City (7.5°N, 130.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 50 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving Westward at 10 km/h.

FORECAST:

Caraga and Davao Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by “TD Kabayan”. Moderate to strong winds from northeast to north prevail on the eastern section of Mindanao with slight to moderate seas (1.5 to 5.0 meters). Elsewhere, Light to moderate winds from the northeast with slight to moderate seas (0.5 to 2.5 meters).

