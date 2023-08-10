Tornado destroy 30 houses in seaside Zamboanga City village

COTABATO CITY - A tornado from the sea ripped and blew away the roof of 30 houses in the coastal Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

In separate reports Thursday, the office of Mayor John M. Dalipe and the Zamboanga City Police Office said emergency responders were immediately dispatched to extend relief interventions to 32 affected families.

Dalipe, chairman of the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said their local government unit’s engineering and social welfare offices will cooperate in providing the displaced families with makeshift shelters if necessary.

The tornado that swept through Barangay Sinunuc was first spotted in the nearby sea, about a kilometer away, moved inland and hit the 30 houses on its path.