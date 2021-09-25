Trafficker killed, 2 kilos shabu seized in Sulu anti-narc op

COTABATO CITY --- Government operatives seized two kilos of shabu from a group after a brief offshore encounter in Sulu province Thursday that left a trafficker dead.

In a statement Friday, the office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the slain suspect as Mirajul Manglawi, who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Manglawi’s six cohorts, Ajing Samad, Abdu Haran Nungi, Eyan Dugasan, Ceasar Aradais, Dugasan Istuala, and Mursidin Jalling, voluntarily yielded after PDEA-BARMM agents, soldiers and policemen in separate watercrafts had surrounded their small getaway boat not too far from the shores of Barangay Kanaway in Parang, Sulu.

The group was to sell P13.6 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of the Sulu provincial police but hurriedly escaped when they sensed they were dealing with anti-narcotics operatives.

A brief shootout ensued as PDEA-BARM agents and policemen gave chase that resulted in the death of Manglawi and forced his accomplices to yield peacefully.

The six drug traffickers are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-BARMM said it was local officials and vigilant barangay leaders who provided information on the activities of the group, enabling the agency to lay the sting that resulted in the arrest of the six shabu dealers and the confiscation of their P13.6 million worth illegal merchandise.

Thursday’s seizure of two kilos of shabu from the seven-member drug trafficking gang was the second in just three days.

PDEA-BARMM agents arrested last Tuesday in Indanan town in Sulu drug dealer Yahiyah Kadjuri after selling two kilos of shabu to agents disguised as drug dependents.

Kadjuri, who is now in the custody of the Sulu provincial police, had been charged with violation of the RA 9165 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence. (John Felix Unson)