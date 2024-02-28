  Wednesday Feb, 28 2024 04:43:52 PM

Tribespeople get solar lights from BARMM lawmaker

John Felix Unson
Up to 25 solar lights were distributed on Tuesday by the office of Bangsamoro parliament member Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. for tribal enclaves in two towns in North Cotabato. (Photo courtesy of Aileen Mae Wilson Fortunato)

COTABATO CITY - A peace activist in the Bangsamoro parliament distributed on Tuesday solar light sets for marginalized tribal enclaves in Carmen and Kabacan towns in North Cotabato in support of domestic peace and development programs for domains of the indigenous people in both areas.

The outreach activity is an initiative of the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding, Jr. of the 80-seat parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, supported by the office of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs.

Radio reports on Wednesday in Kabacan and Midsayap towns stated that the office of Sinolinding handed over, through its senior official, the lawyer Zaidamin Bagundang, the 25 solar light sets to representatives of the ethnic Menufu Aromanen groups in Kitulaan in Carmen and Tamped, Kabacan.

The solar light sets were procured using allocations from Sinolinding’s 2023 Transitional Development Impact Fund

The turnover event was held at Sinolinding’s extension office in Barangay Kayaga in Kabacan, home to mixed Muslim, Christian and indigenous non-Moro residents.

The office of Sinolinding also provided with allowances out-of-school tribespeople now being trained on livelihood and entrepreneurial skills by personnel in Cotabato province of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Some ethnic Teduray groups in Maguindanao del Norte province in the Bangsamoro region are also benefiting from the humanitarian programs of Sinolinding’s office. 

 

