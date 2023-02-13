Tricycle driver dead in latest Pikit gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead on Monday morning a tricycle driver in the troubled Pikit town, where some 40 people have perished in wanton gun attacks since 2021.

Responding probers initially identified the slain tricycle driver as Dodong Gonzales, shot dead while about to unload something from his tricycle along a busy street in Pikit, located in the first district of Cotabato.

Pikit, home to mixed Moro and non-Moro Christian settlers, has been hitting the news for two years now due to the unending killings in the municipality and deadly clashes between rival armed groups identified with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Gonzales was gunned down barely five days after a merchant, Ansarie Ulangkaya Luntayan, was killed by two men on a motorcycle together in a daring attack right in the premises of his bakery in Barangay Takepan in Pikit.