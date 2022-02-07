Troops capture 2 Dawlah Islamiya terrorists

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A bomb attack against government forces was foiled as two members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were captured in a pursuit operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the military reported Monday.

The 1st Infantry Division (ID) said in a statement Monday that 51st Infantry Battalion troopers led by Lt. Col. Fernando Payapaya together with policemen captured the two DI-MG members Sunday in Barangay Talao, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

The 1ID noted that the capture of the two came after two DI-MG members were killed in a clash with government forces on February 2 in Barangay Lumbac, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

“After the successful encounter against the two notorious criminal members of the DI-MG, a deliberate joint pursuit operation was launched to destroy the other remnants,” Payapaya said.

“This effort resulted in the capture of two alleged DI-MG members, who were planning to lay anti-personnel mines (APMs) on the possible routes of government forces, purposely to inflict casualties and to delay the movement of the troops,” he added.

He did not release the identities of the two captured DI-MG members citing continuing operations.

The troops recovered from the two a .45 pistol with ammunition, two APMs, two improvised blasting caps, and subversive documents of high intelligence value.

He said his command is determined to eliminate the remaining members of the DI-MG terrorists in their area of operation.

“The only possible way for these DI remnants to attain peaceful life is to surrender and return to the folds of the law, otherwise, they will also perish like their other cohorts,” Payapaya said. (PNA)