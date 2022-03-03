Troops overrun DI lair in Lanao del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Troops have overrun the lair of the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur, a top military official announced Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the camp fell into the hands of the government troops following hours of firefight against 60 DI-MG terrorists Tuesday that ended around 4 p.m.

An airstrike conducted by combat aircraft around 2 a.m. preceded the firefight that broke out around 7:50 a.m.

The DI-MG is headed by Faharudin Hadji Satar who carries the aliases of Zacaria, Abu Zacariah, Omar, and Jer Mimbantas, the new emir of ISIS in Southeast Asia, according to Cuerpo.

Zacaria has replaced Owayda Benito Marohombsar alias Abu Dar, who was killed together with three other DI-MG terrorists in a clash with government troops in March 2019.

“We overran their camp yesterday,” Cuerpo said Wednesday over DWDD AFP Radio.

He said the troops have recovered the remains of three slain DI-MG members and several war materials, an ISIS flag, and other personal belongings.

He said the war materials included two .50-caliber machine guns; a .30-caliber machine gun; an AK-47 assault rifle; an M16 rifle; an M14 rifle; a Garand rifle; three rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs); 22 improvised explosive devices (IEDs); hundreds of assorted ammunition; several anti-personnel mines; and bomb components.

A soldier was also killed while four others were wounded in the gunfight, according to Cuerpo.

“Ground troops are now conducting clearing and pursuit operations against the terrorists on the run,” he said.

Cuerpo said they have been tracking the DI-MG terrorists since January.

“They have transferred from the west side of Lake Lanao to the east side,” he said.

He said the group of Abu Zacaria of Lanao del Sur and the Hassan group of Maguindanao have joined forces in the east side of Lake Lanao for training and planning of sabotage operations.

He said Zacaria was involved in several encounters against the government forces in the municipalities of Sultan Dumalondong, Pagayawan, Madalum, Piagapo, and Balindong, all of Lanao del Sur.

He added that Zacaria has standing arrest warrants for kidnapping, serious illegal detention, murder, and frustrated murder.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Zampelan, assured the public that the Philippine Army and other security forces on the ground will work together to defeat the terror groups and end the insurgency in the region and the whole of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, urged all the peace-loving citizens of Lanao del Sur to remain calm but vigilant.

“Your armed forces will not allow these terrorists to inflict harm on your respective communities. We will not stop until these lawless elements are completely crushed,” Rosario said in a statement.

“While we continue to operate, we call for prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of our fallen soldier and the speedy recovery of our wounded comrades,” he added. (PNA)