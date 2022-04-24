  Sunday Apr, 24 2022 05:10:58 PM

UPDATE 2: 4 hurt as explosion rocks bus in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:15 AM Sun Apr 24, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez and John Unson
An injured passenger was rushed out of a Rural Tours bus following an explosion while parked on a roadside in Parang, Maguindanao Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Photos courtesy of Madamme Vayotz and Parang PNP)

PARANG, Maguindanao  – At least four passenger were reported injured when a suspected improvised bomb went off  inside a parked Rural Tours bus here which is bound for Dipolog City from Cotabato City.

The explosion occurred at about 7 a.m. inside the bus (Body Numbver 10738) parked about a kilometer away from the regional headquarters of police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Bomb experts are still at the scene.

Lt. Colonel Joseph D. Macatangay, Parang town police chief, told reporters bomb expert are still investigating the blast scene.

In his report to Maguindanao police director Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Lt. Colonel Macatangay said the blast hurt four passengers, includign a minor.

He identified them as Fesel Culag, 40, female, John Paul Capio, 17, male, Epedito Ocay, 45, male and Benjamin Wahab, 32, male, all residents of Cotabato City.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Police said the injured passengers were rushed by responding police to the Parang District Hospital.

The bus driver and conductor as well as other passenger had a stopover in Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao for breakfast when the explosion occured.

