UPDATE: Maguindanao Sur village chair killed in bomb attack buried

COTABATO CITY – A village chair in Maguindanao del Sur killed in a bomb attack in Shariff Saydona town was buried by his relatives at in Barangay Pendetin, Dtu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur seven hours after the bomb attack.

His companion, a village councilman, was injured and is undergoing medication in a hospital.

Rex Torino, speaking for the local government of nearby Datu Salibo town, said Jun “Datu Manot” Silongan, chairman of Barangay Penditen, Datu Salibo, died on the spot after the blast that occurred at 8:40 a.m. in Barangay Ganta, Shariff Sadyona town.

Citing initial information, Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of 601st Infantry Brigade, said one village chairman was killed and a village councilor injured.

Lt. Aksad Lacson, Shariff Saydona Mustapha municipal police chief, said he recieved a call from the chairman of Barangay Ganta about the loud explosion in Sitio Patawali.

He said Silongan was walking with other village officials from the barangay hall of Barangay Ganta when the blast occurred.

Silongan died due to shrapnel injuries in the head and body.

Also injured was Penditen councilor Salik Datua and another civilian who was slighly injured and was no longer rushed to the hospital. Datua was brought to Pesante Hospital in Midsayap town.

Chairman Silongan is the brother of Datu Salibo town councilor Demson Silongan who was murdered near the town hall on April 17 this year while he was heading to the Sangguniang Bayan session hall.