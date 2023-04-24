UPDATE: SoCot police nabbed man, woman in murder of GenSan police officer

KORONADAL CITY – Police authorities in South Cotabato arrested Saturday a former communist rebel hitman who was the primary suspect in the murder of an off-duty police officer on April 21 in Barangay Fatima, Gen. Santos City.

On Sunday, Police Captain Adolf Dave Diaz, Gen. Santos City police station 7 acting commander, identified the alleged gunman as Jengilo Sotto, 30, also known as “Boyaks,” a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Alabel, Sarangani province.

Sotto was a former hitman of NPA Guerilla Front 71 of Far South Mindanao Region committee, was arrested by police operatives, led by South Cotabato police director Colonel Cyndric Earl Tamayo, in Barangay Klinan 6, Polomolok South Cotabato.

He was the primary suspect in the murder of Corporal Razul Alongan of Gen. Santos City Police Station 5.

Police operatives, led by Gen. Santos City police director Colonel Jomar Yap, also arrested at about 11 a.m. the alleged mastermind, Armah Janna Dupalco Perez, 36, married, employee of Prince of Peace Homeowners Association in Alabel, Sarangani province.

She was arrested inside the compound of Barangay Hall of Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City.

“Upon receipt of intelligence information from South Cotabato provincial police that the suspect is hiding in their AOR, the Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato police operatives proceeded to Polomolok,” Capt. Diaz said in a statement.

“Sotto was arrested at about 9 a.m.,” Colonel Yap said. A follow up operation at 11 a.m. led to the arrest of Perez in Barangay Calumpang, Gen. Santos City.

Cpl. Alongan was inside a roadside carenderia at about 10 p.m. on April 21 when shot by still unidentified gunman who quickly fled on motorbike driven by an accomplice.

Police investigation continues as to the motive of the murder of Cpl. Alongan.