  Sunday Apr, 16 2023 03:53:12 PM

Vatican announces date and theme for 2023 World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

Church • 09:15 AM Sun Apr 16, 2023
70
By: 
Courtney Grogan Catholic News Agency

ROME— The Vatican announced the date and theme for the third annual World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

The event will take place this year on July 23, the Sunday before the feast of Sts. Anne and Joachim, the grandparents of Jesus, and the theme for the day, selected by the pope, will be “His mercy is from age to age” (Lk 1:50).

According to the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, the theme is linked to the theme for World Youth Day 2023, which also comes from the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke: “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39).

Pope Francis will preside over a special Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark the grandparents’ day and has invited parishes, dioceses, associations, and communities around the world to celebrate the day “in their own pastoral context.”

The pope, who is 86 years old, has been an advocate for the dignity of the aging and has often emphasized the important role of grandparents in passing on the Catholic faith. He established the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in 2021. Last year’s theme came from Psalm 92:15: “In old age they will still bear fruit.”

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Vatican announces date and theme for 2023 World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

ROME— The Vatican announced the date and theme for the third annual World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The event will take place this...

27 NDU law graduates pass 2022 BAR exam

Abot sa 27 mga law graduate mula sa Notre Dame University, College of Law sa Cotabato City ang pumasa sa 2022 Bar Examinations. Inilabas ang...

Marcos declares April 21 regular holiday to mark Eud'l Fitr

Deklaradong holiday ang April 21, 2023, araw ng Biyernes bilang pag-obserba sa Eid’l Fitr o pagtatapos ng banal na buwan ng Ramadhan. Batay ito sa...

2 senior high students died of drowning in Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – The local government of Kabacan in Cotabato province is coming up with regulations preventing minors and school children from...

Provincial `fishing capital’ gets fire station project

COTABATO CITY --- The construction of a multi-million fire station in the fishing capital of Maguindanao del Norte, known as the most peaceful town...