Village watchman dead, another hurt in 'gun duel'

COTABATO CITY - A volunteer community watchman perished while another was hurt in what was for witnesses a western-styled gun duel movie scene in Barangay Kalanganan 2 here on Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, the Cotabato City Police Office said the slain barangay tanod, Michael Mantawil Guiamad, 32, and his adversary, the 47-year-old Angka Unos Pasandalan, were longtime enemies.

Onlookers had told reporters the duo seemed ready for a gunfight when they met in Purok Fishpond in Barangay Kalanganan 2, shouted invectives at each other before they drew handguns from their waists and opened fire.

Guiamad died on the spot, according to an officer, Police Lt. Rustan Deaño of the Cotabato City Police Precinct II, who dispatched a team to investigate the incident that caused panic among villagers.

Pasandalan, who sustained gunshot wounds, is now confined in a hospital, guarded by policemen.

The local police shall file criminal cases, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, against Pasandalan.