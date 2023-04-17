  Monday Apr, 17 2023 05:42:07 AM

Villagers turn in unlicensed firearms to 6th ID

Mindanao Peace Process • 23:00 PM Sun Apr 16, 2023
Westmincom
The firearms collected from residents of Upi and Lebak towns are now kept by the 57th IB. (From 603rd Infantry Brigade) 

COTABATO CITY --- Villagers surrendered to the Army Friday 13 assorted firearms, including grenade launchers, in support of a local disarmament program of the 6th Infantry Division.

Army Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters Sunday the unlicensed firearms were turned over by residents of interior barangays in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat to the 57th Infantry Battalion.

The cache consists of a vintage .30 caliber Carbine rifle, four 12 gauge shotguns, three .45 caliber pistols, a 9 millimeter pistol, a .38 revolver, an M203 grenade launcher and two shoulder-fire single shot M79 grenade launchers.

Rillera said it was through the intercession of 57th IB’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Guillermo Mabute, and Brig. Gen. Michael Santos of the 603rd Infantry Brigade that villagers agreed to turn in their unlicensed firearms to both officers.

 

