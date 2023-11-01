  Wednesday Nov, 01 2023 12:09:43 AM

Voter gunned down near Maguindanao Norte polling center

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 15:15 PM Tue Oct 31, 2023
68
By: 
John Felix Unson
The conduct of elections in the Sarilikha High School resumed after more policemen and soldiers arrived to secure its campus. (From Station DXMS)

COTABATO CITY - A voter died in a hospital from a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the trouble, that resulted in the death of Esmael Genta, caused tension among teachers facilitating the elections in rooms in the Sarilikha High School in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Gunshots reverberated through the scene as the two groups clashed and Genta, who was hit with a bullet in the neck while running away, slumped face down on a stretch of the concrete highway near the school campus where polling was being held.

Investigators from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station under Lt. Col. Esmael Madin are still trying to identify who fired that gun that killed Genta.

 

