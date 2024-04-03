  Wednesday Apr, 03 2024 03:37:53 PM

Wanted woman nabbed in Sarangani

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 08:15 AM Wed Apr 3, 2024
By: 
PRO-12 news release

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Intelligence-driven operation of PRO 12 has led to the arrest of DND-DILG most wanted person during the service of a warrant of arrest at Purok 9, Barangay Poblacion, Alabel Sarangani Province on April 01, 2024.

Joint operatives of PIT Sarangani, RIU 12, PNP-IG, ALABEL MPS, PIU SPPO, PFU Sarangani, RCIDU 12, 1st Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company, and 73rd IB, PA, conducted a manhunt operation at Purok 9, Barangay Poblacion, Alabel Sarangani Province that led in the arrest of alias “MJ”, 50 years old and a resident of Barangay J.P Laurel, Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, who was charged for the crime of murder.

Investigations revealed that alias "MJ" was among the list of DND-DILG Most Wanted Persons with Reward (National level), with a monetary reward of P1,200,000 for her arrest.

It was also found out that she was a former medical staff of dismantled GF 71 (GF TALA), FSMR operating in the boundaries of Sarangani Province and Davao Occidental from 1989-2006.

The arrested suspect is currently in the custody of the Regional Intelligence Unit 12, pending further legal proceedings.

“I commend the diligent efforts of the operating units whose collaborative work led to the successful arrest of this individual, who was among the DND-DILG Most Wanted Persons. The successful outcome of this operation demonstrates our resolve to uphold the rule of law and bring offenders to justice,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer.

