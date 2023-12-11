  Monday Dec, 11 2023 10:03:56 PM

Warm, humid weather to prevail across PH

WEATHER • 11:00 AM Mon Dec 11, 2023
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

Warm and humid weather due to the easterlies will prevail across the country on Monday, a forecaster said.

"Only a few rain showers (due to) localized thunderstorms will be experienced," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Benison Estareja said.

He added that PAGASA is not seeing any weather disturbance that could enter the country in the next three days.

Up to 33 °C temperature will prevail over Metro Manila, Tuguegarao and Kalayaan Islands.

"Most of Luzon will experience fair and sunny weather," Estareja said, adding that only isolated rain showers are likely.

The temperature in Davao and Zamboanga may reach up to 34 °C. Up to 32 °C temperature is expected over Cebu, Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro.

Estareja said isolated rain showers in the Visayas and Mindanao are more likely in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas to prevail across the archipelago. (PNA) 

