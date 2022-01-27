  Thursday Jan, 27 2022 12:47:48 AM

Whoa! Mahigit 500 katao, nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa Region 12

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Wed Jan 26, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 26, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (515) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FOUR (224) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 61,228 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,631 (4.30%) are active cases, 56,235 (91.85%) recoveries and 2,342 (3.83%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 26, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE 139 ALABEL 5 GLAN KIAMBA MAITUM 3 9 2 4 2 MALAPATAN MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA 12 ALEOSAN 8 ARAKAN BANISILAN 16 8 13 CARMEN KABACAN 8 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 69 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (.a1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 26, 2022 6:00 PM MAKILALA MIDSAYAP 2 21 20 M'LANG PRESIDENT ROXAS 4 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 8 19 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÃO 39 6 SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 16 5 TANTANGAN 4 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 8 2 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 3 f DOH- Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 26, 2022 6:00 PM ISULAN 9 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 9 1 3 LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 8 9 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 12 515 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region C REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 26, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 73 KIAMBA MAITUM 7 3 10 MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE ALAMADA ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 1 3 9 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 31 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 7 6 3 10 3 ISULAN KALAMANSIG (Page C f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republc ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 26, 2022 6:00 PM LAMBAYONG LEBAK LUTAYAN 17 7 2 5 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 26 224 (Page2of2) 20 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Û for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

