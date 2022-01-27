Whoa! Mahigit 500 katao, nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 26, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FIVE-HUNDRED-FIFTEEN (515) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FOUR (224) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 61,228 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,631 (4.30%) are active cases, 56,235 (91.85%) recoveries and 2,342 (3.83%) COVID-19 related deaths.