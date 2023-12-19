  Tuesday Dec, 19 2023 02:47:44 AM

Wind signal lifted as 'Kabayan' further weakens

WEATHER • 21:00 PM Mon Dec 18, 2023
74
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA
A river in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur has overflowed due to "Kabayan." (Photo courtesy of LGU Cantilan)

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday lifted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 hoisted in several areas as Kabayan further weakened into a remnant low as of the 5 p.m. bulletin.

The low-pressure area (LPA) was last spotted in the vicinity of Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, moving northwestward at 25 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA could emerge over the Sulu Sea on Monday night.

"A slight improvement in the environmental conditions may allow this disturbance to reorganize and re-develop into a tropical depression," PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is forecast to bring gusty conditions over most of Luzon and the Visayas until Tuesday.

Additionally, it would cause rough to very rough seas over the coastal waters along the seaboard of Northern Luzon, the eastern and central seaboards of the Visayas, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and Mindanao.

Mariners of small vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

Moderate to rough seas are forecast over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, the western and northern seaboards of Mindanao, and the remaining seaboard of the Visayas.

PAGASA advised mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to the sea and avoid navigating in these conditions.

PAGASA added that the LPA could still affect the shear line, and could cause heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon. 

May be an image of 7 people

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Wind signal lifted as 'Kabayan' further weakens

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday lifted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 hoisted in several areas as Kabayan further weakened into a...

2 from faraway areas killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

KORONADAL CITY - Two from South Cotabato province were killed in a gun attack in a remote town in Maguindanao del Norte this weekend in what is...

'Kabayan' likely to make landfall over DavOr or Surigao Sur

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan is forecast to make landfall along the coast of Davao Oriental or southern Surigao del Sur on Monday, with...

Mga bakwet sa Maguindanao Sur, nabigyan ng ayuda ng MSSD at BTA member of parliament

COTABATO CITY - ABOT sa 623 mga internally displaced persons o IDP ng mula Barangay Gawang sa Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur ang inabutan...

TD "Kabayan" near Davao region

MINDANAO WEATHER FORECAST  ISSUED AT: 5:00 AM 17 December 2023 VALID UNTIL: 5:00 AM Tomorrow SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 AM today, the center of...