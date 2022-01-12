Woman killed in landmine blast in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- A 47-year-old ethnic Yakan woman was killed in a landmine blast on Tuesday morning in Sumisip town in Basilan.

Major Faisal Tandico, chief of the Sumisip Municipal Police Station, on Wednesday identified the fatality as Junayra Saad, who died on the spot from blast injuries.

Tandico said Saad stepped on a tripwire attached to the triggering mechanism of an improvised explosive device while on her way to a creek in an interior area in Barangay Benembengan, setting off the explosive.

Saad died from shrapnel wounds in different parts of her body. (John Unson)