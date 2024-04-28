  Sunday Apr, 28 2024 10:10:14 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 27, 2024)

Cotelco announces power service interruption

Carmen area TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following...

Dealer killed, P13.6-M worth shabu seized in Sulu PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth shabu from a peddler who was killed in a shootout he provoked when he sensed he...

Miss Unverse PH in float parade in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines candidates during float parade from Tacurong City to Isulan town. ...

DSWD advises 4Ps cash grants beneficiaries to use ATM cards wisely

MANILA - Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) eligible beneficiaries may now claim their cash grants from select Land Bank of the Philippines...

New political party in BARMM inducts new officers, members in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - Mass oath taking of officers and members and general assembly ng "Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo" o SIAP Party na...