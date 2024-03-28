  Thursday Mar, 28 2024 04:39:46 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 23, 2024)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

UK: Bangsamoro one of world’s few successful peace processes

MANILA – The United Kingdom has hailed the creation of the Bangsamoro region as one of the world’s few successful peace processes as it joined...

Antipas LGU releases official list of victims of highway mishap

OFFICIAL list of victims of March 25, 2024 vehicular accident involving passenger van and cargo truck. The list is from the local government of...

Cotabato Light announces April 6 power service interruption

Cotabato Light announcement:  To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting a portion of...

BARMM has new police regional director

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Police Brig. Gen. Prexy Dugas Tanggawohn was installed as new police regional director for the Bangsamoro...

BARMM, Inter-Agency Teams implement OPLAN HARABAS, nets 1 conductor positive for drug use

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangamoro Region and police units in the city conducted on Tuesday "Oplan Harabas" in a...