  Thursday Nov, 12 2020 07:58:22 PM

RADYO ESKWELA (November 12, 2020 3-4 pm)

Submitted by DepEd on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 15:14

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob

Reading 1 PHMN 7-20 Beloved: I have experienced much joy and encouragement from your love, because the hearts of the holy ones have been...

Images of Metro Manila, nearby areas in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses

Typhoon Ulysses have submerged huge part of the national capital region and nearby provinces as shown in these images taken from public sites,...

10 BIFF yield in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Ten more combatants of the Daesh-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have abandoned their cause and decided...

ADB, JICA fund Malabang anti-flood infra project

LANAO DEL SUR --- Eight barangays in Malabang town stand to benefit from a foreign-funded flood control project as a remedy to destructive flooding...

16 cops, 6 detainees in Polomolok police office test positive to COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY - Naka-isolate na sa isolation facility ng lokal na pamahalaan ang labin anim na mga pulis na nagositibo sa COVID-19 sa Polomolok,...