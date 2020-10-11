RADYO ESKWELA (November 24, 2020 10-11 Am)

  Tuesday Nov, 24 2020 01:32:08 PM

PRRD approves fiscal incentives for Islamic investments 

COTABATO CITY - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has just signed the Investment Priorities (IPP) Plan 2020, investment officials in the Bangsamoro...

11th anniversary of `Maguindanao massacre' commemorated

COTABATO CITY --- The coronavirus pandemic made languid the commemoration on Monday of the 11th anniversary of the Maguindanao massacre that...

BTA Parliament starts public consultations on Bangsamoro Education Code

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament started today, November 23, 2020 the first of the series of ‘public...

Gov’t forces disarm anti-personnel explosives in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – Government forces disarmed Monday two anti-personnel mines (APM) believed intended for soldiers conducting road security in...

Catamco wants transport sectors consulted on proposed hybrid electric train

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy A. Catamco today ordered a series of consultations with the transport sectors and the public in...