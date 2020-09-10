  Thursday Nov, 05 2020 10:48:17 AM

RADYO ESKWELA (November 5, 2020 9-10 Am)

Army’s 6th ID contact tracing up after soldier dies of suspected Covid-19

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Stricter health protocols is now underway in all Army camps under the 6th Infantry Division after a soldier has...

Maguindanao town exec realigns funds to buy farmers' palay

The local government of UPi in Maguindanao has become the first town in the province, and probably in the region, that make use of local funds to buy...

Blaans want copper, gold extraction in Tampakan sooner than expected

KORONADAL CITY --- For Blaan leaders, only with the extraction of copper and gold in Tampakan, South Cotabato and nearby towns can the tribe...

Frontliner nurse nabbed for peddling shabu

NORTH COTABATO --- The police confiscated 33 sachets of shabu from a frontliner  nurse who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap town...

BIR-Cotabato on temporary shutdown due to Covid-19 infections

COTABATO CITY – The Bureau of Internal Revenue-Revenue District Office (BIR-RDO) 107 here temporarily shut down its physical operation from Nov...