1 dead, 5 hurt in Basilan gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- A bystander was killed while five others were hurt when men armed with assault rifles fired at people in a seaport in Tapiantana Island in Tabuan Lasa town in Basilan at past 2:00 p.m. Monday.

In a statement, the Basilan Provincial Police Office identified the fatality as Ricardo Fabian, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Five others, Andy Reyes, Narrudin Gadjali, Alnasri Jammang, Boli Madalis and Hakim Monib, were hurt in the attack.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Isabela City, Basilan.

They were together at one spot in a seaport in Barangay Tong Umus in Tapiantana Island when their attackers approached them and opened fire with assault rifles, killing Fabian on the spot.

Police probers are still clueless on the identities of the culprits and their real motive for the attack.