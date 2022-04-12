14-year-old terror group member surrender to Army

COTABATO CITY - A 14-year-old member of the Dawlah Islamiya, who acted as the group’s courier of home-made bombs in Lanao del Sur, surrendered to the Army Monday.

The child bolted from the Dawlah Islamiya terror group through the efforts of the Army’s 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

He turned in a .45 caliber pistol and a bolt-action 7.62 caliber sniper rifle to Army officials during a simple surrender rite in Iligan City.

More than 50 members of the Dawlah Islamiya in Lanao del Sur, among them former followers of the slain siblings Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, the founders of the Maute terror group.

The Dawlah Islamiya, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in all deadly bombings and other acts of terror in recent years in the provinces of Lanao del Sur Maguinanao, both in the Bangsamoro region, and in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12.