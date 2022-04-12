  Tuesday Apr, 12 2022 06:03:15 PM

14-year-old terror group member surrender to Army

TIMRA Reports • 16:45 PM Tue Apr 12, 2022
16
By: 
John M. Unson
The 14-year-old Dawlah Ismiya member is now undergoing religious reorientation. (From PIA-Iligan City)

COTABATO CITY - A 14-year-old member of the Dawlah Islamiya, who acted as the group’s courier of home-made bombs in Lanao del Sur, surrendered to the Army Monday. 

The child bolted from the Dawlah Islamiya terror group through the efforts of the Army’s 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion. 

He turned in a .45 caliber pistol and a bolt-action 7.62 caliber sniper rifle to Army officials during a simple surrender rite in Iligan City. 

More than 50 members of the Dawlah Islamiya in Lanao del Sur, among them former followers of the slain siblings Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, the founders of the Maute terror group. 

The Dawlah Islamiya, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in all deadly bombings and other acts of terror in recent years in the provinces of Lanao del Sur Maguinanao, both in the Bangsamoro region, and in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

14-year-old terror group member surrender to Army

COTABATO CITY - A 14-year-old member of the Dawlah Islamiya, who acted as the group’s courier of home-made bombs in Lanao del Sur, surrendered...

Cotabato Light payment center close on April 14, 15

Cotabato Light and Power Company announces holy week schedule of payment center.

BARMM, PNP orients MILF, MNLF commanders on special qualifying exams

COTABATO CITY — In line with the entry of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members to the police...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 12, 2022)

HEADLINES 1   Magsimba at magbalik loob sa Diyos, hiling ni Kidapawan Bishop Bagaforo ngayong semana santa sa mga Katoliko  2 ...

BARMM aids flood victims in Maguindanao, Lanao Sur

Mga pamilyang apektado ng pagbaha sa Pagalungan Maguindanao, inabot ng tulong ng Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) ng...