  Tuesday Feb, 14 2023 04:05:44 PM

15 human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

TIMRA Reports • 12:45 PM Tue Feb 14, 2023
33
By: 
John M. Unson
 The human trafficking victims are to be returned soon to their hometowns. (From WestMinCom)

COTABATO CITY - Authorities rescued in separate operations over the weekend 15 human trafficking victims bound for Malaysia without passports, promised with good employment there by recruiters.  

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Army Lt. Gen. Roy Galido of the Western Mindanao Command separately told reporters here Tuesday that the victims are now in the custody of the social welfare office of the local government unit in Bongao municipality.

Bongao is the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The human trafficking victims, among them three children brought by mothers hoping for employment in Malaysia, were together in two small boats from Zamboanga City, the M/V Trisha Kerstin and M/V Ever Queen of Pacific.

Combined personnel of the 7th and 12th Marine Battalions, the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office and the Regional Maritime Unit-BARMM intercepted the two boats while approaching Bongao from Zamboanga City.

In separate statements, the social welfare office of Bongao and the headquarters here of the Bangsamoro regional police said the 15 persons rescued, ten of them females, were promised by recruiters good paying jobs in a poultry in Papar and in an oil palm plantation in Semporna, both in Malaysia.

Two of their recruiters, initially identified only as Gina and Marvin, had reportedly assured to have their passports processed while working abroad. 

The duo is now subject of an extensive manhunt by intelligence agents of units under WestMinCom and the Police Regional Office-9.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

15 human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY - Authorities rescued in separate operations over the weekend 15 human trafficking victims bound for Malaysia without passports,...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (fEB. 14, 2023)

HEADLINES   1   VALENTINE’s Day na, presyo ng bulaklak sa Cotabato City, tumaas pa. 2   HOTELS, Inns at bars sa...

BARMM fortifies public-private sector partnership for better tech-voc program implementation

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is strengthening the public-private sector...

MP Mawallil, MOH-BARMM hold eye screening, surgery in Tawi-Tawi's remote town

COTABATO CITY  – Almost 700 indigent residents of a remote community in Tawi-Tawi have availed of free eye-screening medical mission, including...

Maguindanao Sur town poll official slain in Sultan Kudarat province ambush

TACURONG CITY  – Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed Monday a municipal election officer of Maguindanao del Sur in an ambush while he was...