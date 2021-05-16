  Sunday May, 16 2021 06:06:27 PM

2 bandits killed, 3 wounded in latest hostilities in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:45 PM Sun May 16, 2021
19
By: 
John M. Unson
The bandits left behind their provisions as they fled from Barangay Mao in Datu Paglas. (From 601st Brigade) 

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers shot dead two members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in an encounter in Barangay Mao in Datu Paglas town Sunday.

The slain bandits were followers of Kagui Karialan, leader of one of three factions in the BIFF, who is facing more than 30 cases in different courts for acts of terror, including deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

Sunday’s hostilities in Barangay Mao erupted when BIFF gunmen attacked soldiers patrolling in the area, dispatched to check on reports by villagers on sightings of armed men around.

The slain Mansur Amil and Salem Oting were among about a hundred BIFF bandits who stormed the public market of Datu Paglas last May 8, an incursion that sparked hostilities with units of the Army’s 601st Brigade dispatched to drive them away.

Seven BIFF members have since been killed in continuing Army clearing operations.

Three other BIFF gunmen, initially identified only as Tatoh, Sanged and Samsudin, were wounded in Sunday’s encounter in Barangay Mao, according to sources from the local communities, among them religious leaders.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said soldiers found in the scene of Sunday’s gunfight broken rifle parts and ammunition.

Uy said their campaign against Karialan and his followers behind the May 8 atrocity in the town proper of Paglas will continue as planned.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 bandits killed, 3 wounded in latest hostilities in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers shot dead two members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in an encounter in Barangay Mao in Datu Paglas town Sunday...

Fire hits PGH, newly born babies safe

12 newborn infants from PGH's Neonatal ICU (NICU) were transferred to Sta. Ana Hospital after a fire broke out on the third floor of the UP-...

BARMM has 44 new COVID-19 infections, Cotabato City has 15 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region inter-agency task force on COVID-19 today reported 44 new infections with Lanao del Sur and Marawi City...

Dalawang mayor sa iisang bayan ng Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro Region at Maguindanao provincial government may magkakaibang kinikilalang mayor ng Talitay, Maguindanao. Para sa...

Cotabato City has 24 new COVID cases as of Friday

Cotabato City COVID-19 tracker as of May 14, 2021: 157 Active Cases 24 New Active Cases 0 Deaths 9 Recoveries