2 CAFGU members, woman killed in grenade blast

COTABATO CITY - Two sibling-militiamen and a woman were killed in a grenade blast in an interior village in Labason town in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday afternoon.

The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said in a statement Monday that blast victims Diego Babor Barnido and his younger brother, Benefrancis, and a relative, Sabina Baylosis Barnido, succumbed to serious shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

The Barnido brothers are both members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, according to the local police.

Neighbors first heard a loud altercation among the victims before a powerful blast ripped through their house in Barangay Lawigan in Labason.

Investigators from the Labason Municipal Police Station had told reporters one of the two sibling-CAFGU members owned the fragmentation grenade that went off, killing them both instantly.