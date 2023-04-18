  Tuesday Apr, 18 2023 10:19:23 AM

2 CAFGU members, woman killed in grenade blast

TIMRA Reports • 05:45 AM Tue Apr 18, 2023
59
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Two sibling-militiamen and a woman were killed in a grenade blast in an interior village in Labason town in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday afternoon.

The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said in a statement Monday that blast victims Diego Babor Barnido and his younger brother, Benefrancis, and a relative, Sabina Baylosis Barnido, succumbed to serious shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

The Barnido brothers are both members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, according to the local police.

Neighbors first heard a loud altercation among the victims before a powerful blast ripped through their house in Barangay Lawigan in Labason.

Investigators from the Labason Municipal Police Station had told reporters one of the two sibling-CAFGU members owned the fragmentation grenade that went off, killing them both instantly.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 CAFGU members, woman killed in grenade blast

COTABATO CITY - Two sibling-militiamen and a woman were killed in a grenade blast in an interior village in Labason town in Zamboanga del Norte on...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 17, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   NORTH COTABATO PNP, nakaalerto kasunod ng bomb threats 2   KORONADAL PNP, binabantayan ang pinaniniwalaang...

UPDATE: 7 hurt in Isulan bus bombing, SITG formed to fast track probe

GEN.SANTOS CITY – Seven individuals incurred minor injuries in an explosion inside a passenger bus at Isulan Public Terminal, Brgy. Kalawag 2, Isulan...

6 hurt as bomb explodes inside double deck Husky bus in Isulan

NASA APAT hanggang anim na mga pasahero sakay ng Husky bus ang nagtamo ng minor injury kasunod ng pagpapasabog ng bomba sa Integrated Public Terminal...

Maguidnanao town councilor slain in gun attack

PATAY ON THE spot ang Municipal Councilor ng Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur matapos pagbabarilin ngayong umaga. Kinumpirma ito sa DXMS Radyo...