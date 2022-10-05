  Wednesday Oct, 05 2022 06:42:08 PM

2 Davao cops, cohorts in armed robbery in GenSan arrested

TIMRA Reports • 16:15 PM Wed Oct 5, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
The firearms seized from the two policemen and two two accomplices.(From PRO-12)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Two policemen and their accomplices landed in jail three hours after they robbed a trader here at gunpoint Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday, the Police Regional Office (PRO-12) said the suspects Chief Master Sgt. Renante Medina and Master Sgt. Christopher Ararao and their cohorts, Edwin Salvador and Winston Jay Ongco, are now locked in a detention facility of the General Santos City Police Office.

Medina and Ararao both belong to a unit under the Davao City Police Office, according to investigators.

Medina, Ararao, Salvador and Ongco were arrested by policemen dispatched to check on reports that they have intruded into the house of businesswoman Jacky Faeldin in Barangay San Jose here and, at gunpoint, robbed her of some P200,000 worth of cash, mobile phones and jewelries at past 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. 

The suspects were on board a grey Hyundai Tucson, on their way to Davao City, when they got intercepted by a team from the General Santos City Police Station 7, dispatched to track them down with the help of Faeldin and her neighbors.

Led by Major Dennis Yuson, the police team that accosted the four suspects found in their vehicle the personal belongings and P165,000 cash that they took from Faeldin.

They also confiscated from the suspects a 5.56 caliber Bushmaster rifle, a rifle-propelled grenade, two .45 caliber pistols and two 9 millimeter pistols. 

 

