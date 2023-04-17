2 dead, 6 hurt as truck ram five motorcycles 

COTABATO CITY - Two motorists died while six others were seriously hurt when a wayward truck rammed five motorcycles from behind in Pagadian City on Sunday night.

In an initial statement Monday, the Pagadian City Police Office said the two fatalities, delivery rider Carl Francis Buico and a still unidentified motorist, were declared dead on arrival in a hospital where policemen and barangay emergency responders rushed them for treatment.

The Pagadian CPO said truck driver Tony Bazan Ocay immediately turned himself in to responding policemen and surrendered to them his driver’s license.

Ocay had told police investigators his truck hit five motorcycles ahead after its brake system malfunctioned while he was maneuvering through a downhill stretch of a highway in Balintawak in Pagadian City

Six others riding the motorcycles rammed from behind by Ocay’s truck were badly hurt, now confined in different hospitals, the Pagadian CPO said.