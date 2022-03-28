2 dead, 8 hurt in Zamboanga-Sibugay highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- Two died while eight others were badly hurt when the pick-truck carrying them turned-turtle in a stretch of a national highway in Naga town in Zamboanga Sibugay Sunday.

The fatalities, Pastra Jain, 47, and the 53-year-old Hashim Antol, were both declared, by attending physicians, as dead on arrival in a hospital where emergency responders rushed them for treatment.

The Naga Municipal Police Station announced Monday that Jain and Antol and eight others were together riding a brown Ford Ranger pick-up truck, bearing license plates KAB 865, that rolled over twice on a concrete highway in Barangay Baga in Naga after one of its front tires exploded.

Injured driver Jomar Abdurahman, 38, had told police investigators that he lost control of the wheel after the vehicle's left front tire blew up, causing the accident.

Seven other passengers of the ill-fated pick-up truck --- Sanjibar, 29, Anhar, 31, and Ambrin, 43, all surnamed Abdurahman, May Sarah Antol, 52, Hamid Alsree, 57, Nurhani Alsree, 51 and the 21-year Shariffa Marjona Alsree --- were also hurt in the mishap, now confined in a hospital. (John Unson)