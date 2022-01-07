2 dead in separate suicide incidents

KORONADAL CITY --- Two residents killed themselves in separate incidents Wednesday in nearby Norala, South Cotabato Wednesday.

The Police Regional Office-12 identified the fatalities as Noel Montes Morales, 51, and the 49-year-old Joel Jayawon Porte, residents of Barangays San Jose and Kibid in Noralla town, respectively.

Noralla is an agricultural town in South Cotabato province.

Morales and Porte hanged themselves using ropes Wednesday, according to PRO-12.

Relatives told probers serious family problems could have prompted Morales and Porte to separately commit suicide.