2 die due to flashfloods in North Cotabato; 80K residents in Maguindanao Sur affected

Climate Change/Environment • 20:30 PM Thu Jun 22, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
A payloader transport municipal hall workers in Pagalungan, Maguindanao amid floods that submerged all 11 villages. (Photos courtesy of Nursmith Tigas)

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Two have died due to drowning in North Cotabato while about 80,000 individuals have been displaced by floods in two Maguidnanao towns on Thursday, disaster officials said.

All the 11 villages of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur have been underwater while most part of Datu Montawal were also flooded.

Two persons, a farmer and a 14-year-old boy, were separately killed in Magpet and Matalam, respectively, when they tried, but failed to cross rivers with swollen flood water.  They remains were fished out downstream.

The two provinces have experienced heavy downpour on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

No casualty was reported due to flash floods in Maguindanao but many valuables were damaged when flood waters enter their homes at past midnight.

Even the municipal grounds of Pagalungan was under water but municipal workers continue tor eport for work with a payloader hauling them from the highway to the municipal hall building as shown in the photo.

 

