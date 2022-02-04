2 dolphins rescued in Sultan Kudarat, sent back to the wild

COTABATO CITY – Two wounded sea mammals were safety returned to their natural habitat after environmentalists treated them of their injuries, officials said.

In a statement on Friday, Forester Iskak Dipatuan of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), said the two “Bottlenose Dolphin” (Tursiops truncatus) ran aground along the coast of Barangay Poral in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Dipatuan said his team was immediately dispatched to Poral Beach where the injured sea mammals were sighted after Kalamansig Municipal Administrator Soccoro Lanto alerted his office.

CENRO Kalamansig Biologist Michael Reglos said one dolphin has injuries while the other was weak due to small wound.

The Municipal Agriculture Services Office, led by veterinarians Rebecca Gorieza and Chris Donguines and Billy Jul from Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), has conducted physical and medical assessment.

They all found out that one dolphin has injuries in its pectoral fin and posterior infested with parasites while the other has minor wound in its orifice area.

The dolphins were given antibiotics and vitamins.

Dipatuan said when the two sea mammals showed some signs of recovery and appeared to have recovered, they were freed back to their natural habitat.

Dipatuan said he was glad the people living near the Poral Beach and fisher folks did not harm the dolphins and that their decision to alert the municipal government was a great deed.