  Saturday Jun, 04 2022 08:26:25 AM

2 kids dead, 2 hurt in Zambo Sur explosion

TIMRA Reports • 06:30 AM Sat Jun 4, 2022
24
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Two grade children were killed while their two playmates were badly injured in an explosion of a still undetermined type of ordnance past at noontime Friday in Barangay Diplo in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

Personnel of the Kumalarang Municipal Police Station are still trying to determine the type of the ordnance that the duo found and went off when one of them hit its tip with a stone.

The eight-year-old John Kin Gregorio and companion, the six-year-old John Leo Miro, died on the spot from shrapnel wounds.

Two others, Rea Fe Pucolan, 13 and the eight-year-old John Michael Miro, were seriously wounded in the blast.

One of the four children reportedly found what probers said could be a mortar projectile or a rifle grenade that went off as they played with it.

In an initial statement, the Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Police said probers are still trying to put closure to the incident. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 kids dead, 2 hurt in Zambo Sur explosion

COTABATO CITY --- Two grade children were killed while their two playmates were badly injured in an explosion of a still undetermined type of...

Tamayo vetoed SoCot environment code

Amended Environment code na naglift ng Open-pit mining ban sa South Cotabato na-veto ni Gov. Tamayo Napagdesisyunan ni South Cotabato Governor...

Tacurong rat for cash drive nets 5,800 tails

Edwin O. Fernandez TACURONG CITY (June 3) – The campaign against rat infestation here have gained ground with 5,800 rat tails presented to and...

Truck driver nabbed for shabu peddling

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities clamped down a shabu peddler after selling P40,000 worth of his illegal merchandise in a tradeoff with agents Thursday...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power interruption for June 5

COTABATO CITY - Please be informed of the NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption on Sunday, June 5. 2022 from 06:00 AM - 7:00 AM (1 hour) and 06:00...