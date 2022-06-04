2 kids dead, 2 hurt in Zambo Sur explosion

COTABATO CITY --- Two grade children were killed while their two playmates were badly injured in an explosion of a still undetermined type of ordnance past at noontime Friday in Barangay Diplo in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

Personnel of the Kumalarang Municipal Police Station are still trying to determine the type of the ordnance that the duo found and went off when one of them hit its tip with a stone.

The eight-year-old John Kin Gregorio and companion, the six-year-old John Leo Miro, died on the spot from shrapnel wounds.

Two others, Rea Fe Pucolan, 13 and the eight-year-old John Michael Miro, were seriously wounded in the blast.

One of the four children reportedly found what probers said could be a mortar projectile or a rifle grenade that went off as they played with it.

In an initial statement, the Zamboanga Del Sur Provincial Police said probers are still trying to put closure to the incident. (John Unson)