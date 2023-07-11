  Tuesday Jul, 11 2023 07:53:20 PM

2 warehouse men dead, co-worker hurt in landslide

Climate Change/Environment • 15:45 PM Tue Jul 11, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The victims got buried in some 30 cubic meters of mud and rocks loosened by heavy rains. (John Unson)

PAGADIAN CITY - Two warehouse workers perished while another was badly injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak here at past 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Richard Fabria, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, identified fatalities as George Masayon ang Julien Apamen, whose cadavers are now in a local mortuary.

The duo and a co-worker named Harris Pua were clearing a drainage canal behind the warehouse of their employer, a hardware store owner, when they got buried in mud and rocks that cascaded from a hill close to the building, loosened by heavy rains several hours before.

Pua, who was immediately pulled out underneath the debris by rescuers from the Pagadian City local government unit, is now confined in a hospital.

In a statement Tuesday, the Pagadian City LGU assured to provide the families of Masayon and Apamen with financial assistance needed for their burial and for the medication of Pua.

Local officials had also called on the employers of the victims to extend help too. 

 

