3-month old baby dies of COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 1, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWENTY-SIX (26) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-NINE (79) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato, including a 3 months old male.