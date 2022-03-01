3-month old baby dies of COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
9
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 1, 2022 (6:00 PM)
TWENTY-SIX (26) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
SEVENTY-NINE (79) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato, including a 3 months old male.