  Tuesday Mar, 01 2022 10:59:50 PM

3-month old baby dies of COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 22:00 PM Tue Mar 1, 2022
9
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 1, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWENTY-SIX (26) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

SEVENTY-NINE (79) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato, including a 3 months old male.

May be an image of text that says 'Repubác fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MARCH 01. 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KIDAPAWAN CITY CASES) 3 MATALAM 4 M'LANG 2 PIKIT 1 TULUNAN PROVINCE 2 GLAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE POLOMOLOK CASES) 1 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (6CA) 2 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 2 1 LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN TACURONG CITY 1 1 REGION XII 26 (Page1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRECEH REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF MARCH 01. 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 3 NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (38 RECOVERIES) ANTIPAS ARAKAN KABACAN 4 5 1 1 6 MAGPET MATALAM M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 6 RECOVERIES) 21 ALABEL GLAN 3 1 MALAPATAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 25 RECOVERIES) 2 KORONADAL CITY LAKESEBU NORALA POLOMOLOK 9 1 3 6 3 3 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN f DOH- Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MARCH 01, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE RECOVERIES) BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN LUTAYAN PRES. QUIRINO 1 2 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 79 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3-month old baby dies of COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 1, 2022 (6:00 PM) TWENTY-SIX (26) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEVENTY-NINE (79) NEW RECOVERIES...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption sked for Mabini Street on March 2

COTABATO CITY - This is to inform Cotabato Light customers along Mabini St., Bagua 3, Cotabato City, please be guided that we will be having a 4-hour...

7  Lanao del Sur drug dealers linked to terror group arrested

COTABATO CITY --- Seven drug dealers with links to the Dawlah Islamiya fell in a government entrapment operation in Marantao, Lanao del Sur Monday...

AFP spox: Army hits Lanao del Sur DI camp

COTABATO CITY ---- The military hit with airstrikes and artillery barrage before dawn Tuesday the locations of violent religious extremists in upland...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for March 2 in Tamontaka

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate line maintenance works, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheducled powere service interruption on Wednesday,...