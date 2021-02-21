4 cohorts of wanted persons in Barira nabbed by CIDG-BAR

COTABATO CITY --- Police operatives arrested four coddlers of two men wanted for heinous crimes following a brief shootout in Barangay Liong in Barira, Maguindanao on Sunday morning.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are now in custody of Ibrahim Ayunan, Salik Macugar, Norhamin Macugar and Tatah Macugar from whom they seized two .45 caliber pistols.

CIDG-BAR agents, backed by members of units under Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, police director for the Bangsamoro region, were to arrest the companions of the four men, Porok Ragundo and Jacky Abdul Una, who had escaped when they opened fire, sparking a brief encounter.

Investigators said the four men shot the approaching raiding team as a diversion to enable the duo to run away.

Ragundo and Una managed to escape while their four coddlers traded shots with agents of CIDG-BAR and the policemen dispatched by Rodriguez to assist them.

The CIDG-BAR agents who led the operation were armed with a warrant for the arrest of Ragundo and Una and a separate court order for them to search the hideout of the suspects for hidden firearms.

In an initial statement Sunday, the CIDG-BAR said it will continue to hunt for the duo with the help of the Bangsamoro regional police.

Sunday’s law enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of the four men was assisted by the Philippine Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion covering Barira and nearby towns, according to CIDG-BAR.