  Tuesday Jan, 31 2023 06:35:26 PM

4,000 liters of diesel from Malaysia seized in Tawi-Tawi

TIMRA Reports • 15:45 PM Tue Jan 31, 2023
29
By: 
John M. Unson
The vessel that was to bring smuggled diesel to Navotas City. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - Authorities foiled last weekend an attempt to smuggle 4,000 liters of diesel from Malaysia to Navotas City in the far north via Tawi-Tawi province.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the boat carrying the fuel, the M/V Marnia Penang, was immediately impounded by combined personnel of the Taganak Municipal Police Station, the Maritime Police and the 112th Marine Company of the 12th Marine Battalion.

Boat crewmen were about to transfer the 4,000 liters of diesel from a large container in the M/V Marnia Penang to a tanker-type watercraft, the Jaslyn Stacy, while both anchored near Lihiman Island in Taganak, Tawi-Tawi, when policemen and Marine personnel arrived to check, acting on tips from local residents.

All 29 crew members of both vessels were held for interrogation.

Rodrigo Sarol, Jaslyn Stacy’s captain, had told police investigators another vessel from nearby Malaysia was to arrive yet to supply them with 2,000 more liters of diesel bound for Navotas City, but returned when its captain was informed, via two-way radio, by the crew of M/V Marnia Penang about the anti-smuggling operation by local authorities.

Guyguyon said the two impounded vessels had been turned over to a unit of the Philippine Coast Guard in Tawi-Tawi, the southernmost province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BOC seizes P18-M smuggled onions in Zamboanga City

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) - Port of Zamboanga (POZ) has seized PHP18.6 million worth of smuggled onions in a vessel in Zamboanga City...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 31, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   BARANGAY CHAIRMAN ng Polloc, Maguindanao del Norte, at misis nito, patay sa ambush; P100 libong pisong reward, inalok ng...

Kidapawan micro orgs get P6.5-M livelihood aid

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 21 micro-organizations here have benefited from a PHP6.5 million financial aid extended by the Department of Social...

4,000 liters of diesel from Malaysia seized in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY - Authorities foiled last weekend an attempt to smuggle 4,000 liters of diesel from Malaysia to Navotas City in the far north via...

NCMF-North Luzon, RD Macarimpas invite auditions for Regional Qur’an Reading Competition

BAGUIO CITY — One of the regular programs of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) is the staging of the annual National Qur’an...