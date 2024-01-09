  Tuesday Jan, 09 2024 06:10:33 AM

7 slain individuals buried together exhumed in Lanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY - The police recovered seven persons together in a shallow grave in Barangay Karkum in Sapad, Lanao del Norte on Sunday.

Police Major Alibsar Daraba, Sapad police chief, identified the fatalities as Joselito Gaviola, 54; Joselito’s wife, Marly Gaviola, 50; his younger sister Elvie Gaviola Legara, 43; Elvie’s husband, Epifanio Legara; and their three children, Jopay Legara, Jomar Legara and Epifanio Legara Jr.

They were all residents of Purok Dama de Noche, Sitio Luguimit, Poblacion Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.
The Lanao del Norte PPO and the Sapad MPS had said in separate statements on Monday that investigators are still trying to identify the men who brought and buried the seven persons in a coconut farm in Barangay Karkum.

There are text messages spreading around Lanao del Norte hinting that the seven persons were abducted and killed somewhere outside of Sapad and were brought to Barangay Karkum where they were buried in a spot far from houses of residents.

The victims have bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

 

