92 PWDs receive training course program, social interventions from MSSD

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), in collaboration with the Center for Persons with Disability, conducted an inclusive orientation and welcoming activities for the 92 persons with disability (PWD) children’s trainees at the center in San Isidro, Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City on February 23, 2024.

The training course program was divided into five categories such as Functional Literacy level I-IV with 24 trainees, Social Preparatory level I-II with 50 trainees, Basic Cooking with 7 trainees, Basic Massage Therapy with 4 trainees, and Computer Literacy with 7 trainees.

This intervention aims to develop the skills and talents of PWD children, acknowledging their societal contributions by providing access to essential services like education, skills training, and empowerment.

Highlighted in the program were various games and contests such as dancing, singing, games, and pantomime, which truly brought joy to the children with disabilities.

In an interview with Bryan Abdullah, head of the Center for Persons with Disabilities, he emphasized the center's plans to enhance more the programs and interventions designed for the children with disabilities.

“MSSD's intervention aligns with its mandate of inclusivity, extending programs and services to vulnerable individuals. We are developing additional programs to enhance the skills and meet the needs of PWD children in this center,” Abdullah stated.